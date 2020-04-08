DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette wants the FDA to look into the hoarding of drugs used to treat coronavirus. She said the prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine can take away the drugs from those who really need them.
Hydroxychloroquine has been touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. There is a dispute among medical professionals about the effectiveness of the drug for coronavirus.
Using it for coronavirus has also resulted in a huge demand and shortage.
DeGette, a Democrat representing Colorado Congressional District 1, wants the FDA to warn doctors not to prescribe the medicine except for FDA approved uses. The medication is used to treat conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and malaria.