FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Frisco’s Town Council is offering to help small businesses in town during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday night, the council passed two grants at a special town council meeting.

There is $500,000 available to help small businesses and another $250,000 will be used for the residential rental assistance program.

Businesses can apply for help online. There is a cap of $5,000 per small business.

LINK: Frisco Small Business Grants

