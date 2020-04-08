Comments
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Frisco’s Town Council is offering to help small businesses in town during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday night, the council passed two grants at a special town council meeting.
There is $500,000 available to help small businesses and another $250,000 will be used for the residential rental assistance program.
Businesses can apply for help online. There is a cap of $5,000 per small business.