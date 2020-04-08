DENVER (CBS4) – Many Coloradans will receive an unexpected benefit as a result of emptier streets because of stay at home orders. Some auto insurance companies are helping customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Allstate says customers will receive 15% back based on their monthly premium in April and May. The refund will be deposited to the customer’s card used for payment or be applied to their account.
American Family Insurance established Auto Insurance Premium Relief Payments which will give customers a one-time $50 payment for each vehicle on the policy.
Geico will provide a 15% credit as policies come up for renewal between April 8 and Oct. 7, 2020. It will be applied to their policy.
Liberty Mutual will offer 15% back on two months of the policy. Customers will either receive a check or however they have set up their payment.
USAA says they will send a 20% credit to its customers. Company officials say they returned $2.4 billion in dividends and rebates in 2019. Members will automatically see the credit applied to their bill.
Progressive and State Farm have not announced any plans for customer relief payments.
