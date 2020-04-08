GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A 21-year-old Colorado Mesa University student is among the latest Colorado victims of coronavirus. Cody Lyster died Tuesday night in Denver.
Lyster was a member of the club baseball team at the college in Grand Junction and was majoring in criminal justice, following in his father’s footsteps.
He is CMU community’s first death from coronavirus. A message sent to students and staff said that Lyster did not contract the disease on campus.
“The professors, friends and teammates of Cody Lyster will miss him dearly,” university president Tim Foster said in an email. “It is a sober reminder that we must do all that is in our power to stop the virus from unnecessarily impacting more Mavericks. Each time we make the sacrifice of social distance, or carry the burden of an everyday life that is changed, let us replace the statistics and headlines with the memory of Cody. In this way we are reminded that momentary choices to contribute are not inconveniences, but are contributions to limiting grief, loss and hardship for friends, family and fellow Mavericks.”
Foster said counselors are available via tele-medicine by appointment.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado