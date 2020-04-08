COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Practice for the iconic demonstration of the Thunderbirds over the Air Force Academy graduation takes place today. Pilots will practice their airshow today in Colorado Springs.
For those in the area, or even southern Douglas County, the fighter demonstration team may be visible around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The team is in town for the expedited Air Force Academy graduation, currently scheduled for an in-person commencement on April 18th. The ceremony was moved up by six weeks due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Family and friends will not be allowed inside the stadium. Cadets will graduate in person, and have had a hand in designing the new-look ceremony. The class of 2020, which is made up of 983 Cadets First Class, will be commissioned as Second Lieutenants into the United States Air Force. Several cadets will also make up the first graduating class into the newly-minted United State Space Force.