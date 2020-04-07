FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University transformed its engineering lab into a testing site for innovated medical protective gear. Surgical masks made by different vendors are being tested for efficacy.
The university can then recommend which vendor’s mask will keep health care professionals safe.
It’s also testing N95 respirator masks for filtration and pressure to ensure people are still able to breathe properly through them.
In early March, CBS4 toured a CSU lab which successfully duplicated the virus in order for researchers to create a vaccine.
“These are new ideas (and) new concepts that are developed in the minds of students, faculty and staff here that are developed into practical solutions, that can ultimately reach the public in forms that help control the spread of diseases like this,” said Raymond Goodrich, Executive Director of CSU’s Infectious Disease Research Center.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado