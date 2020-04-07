Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — We’re pulling for every COVID-19 patient fighting for their health right now. This week, Swedish Medical Center got to release another patient from the intensive care unit.
The team of incredible medical workers clapped and cheered as the patient was discharged from the hospital — a huge step in his recovery! He flashed peace signs and gave the thumbs up as he was rolled down the hall.
Swedish says it’s always encouraging for staff to see their patients progress and recover. We think it’s good for everyone!
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has not released the number of patients who have recovered from the virus. There are several factors that make it difficult to track. First, the majority of cases are mild and don’t require medical attention. There are also people who may feel ill but don’t get tested, and recover at home.