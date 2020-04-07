BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Brighton apologized to a resident after police detained him while investigating a complaint at Donelson Park. Police responded on Sunday afternoon to 12-15 people playing softball.
The city says officers asked the group to leave because the park was closed, but city officials say that was not correct. The residents needed to disperse according to a state public health order which prohibits groups larger than 10 gathering.
“While the investigation sorts through the different versions of what took place by witnesses who were at the park, it is evident there was an overreach by our police officers,” the city stated.
Acting City Manager Marv Falconburg apologized to Matt Mooney by phone and offered an in person meeting with himself and Brighton Police Commander Frank Acosta. Mooney reportedly declined.
Falconburg says officers are required to know state public health orders and other local closures. He says there may have been a misunderstanding about the park closure.
“We are deeply sorry for the events that took place on Sunday and the impact on Mr. Mooney, his family, and the community,” he said.
An investigation into why officers detained the resident is ongoing. Details about any disciplinary action on the officer or officers were not released.