AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Hospitals across Colorado are racing to prepare for the worst with the coronavirus panademic. That means making sure they enough ventilators to handle patients who end up in intensive care and in need of help breathing.
“The ventilator’s going to be doing the work while your body heals from everything that’s going on,” explained Candice Kmetz-Parkinson, a respiratory therapist with UCHealth’s network of hospitals.
“So let the medication kick in, let the virus pass. Let whatever is going on in your body take its time. That was your body is not having to work so hard to fight everything at once.”
The system says right now it does have enought ventilators but with more patients expected, it is trying to find more of the medical machines.