DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado officials are working to set up extra care across the state in the event hospitals see a surge of coronavirus patients. The state is planning to set up field hospitals at five facilities.
The five sites are the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, The Ranch in Larimer County, the old St. Anthony’s North campus in Adams County, a hospital in Pueblo and a medical facility in Grand Junction. The convention center would be the largest field hospital, holding up to 2,000 people.
All of the leases are set to run through the middle of January 2021. Once the leases are signed, officials said it will take more than a week to get the infrastructure in place for the Colorado Convention Center to begin taking patients.
Scott Bookman, Incident Commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said last week the state hopes to have the field hospitals up and running by April 15.
