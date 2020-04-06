Comments
AURORA (CBS4) – An early morning shooting near the Fitzsimons medical campus in Aurora sent one person to the hospital. Aurora police said the call came in just after 6 a.m. on Monday.
It happened at the Montview Heights Apartment Complex near Colfax Avenue and Interstate 225 at 6:12 a.m. One adult man was found and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening information.
The scene was clear by 8 a.m.
Aurora police are actively investigating and will release more as it becomes available.