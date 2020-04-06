BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Shakespeare Festival is postponing its 2020 season for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes all the related educational programs and camps that take place at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where the festival takes place each year.
The producing artistic director, Tim Orr, said they “did not come to the decision lightly” but the top priority is to protect patrons, the company, staff and community.
“Our intent is to produce this season in the same structure and format next year and bring everyone who was hired back for the 2021 season,” Orr said.
The festival hires 142 seasonal employees, including Tony-nominated and locally know actors, directors and production staff.
Ticketholders can donate the value of their tickets, receive a credit on the CU Presents accounts for a future performance or receive a full refund.
Tickets for the summer 2021 season will go on sale on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.