LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say someone called 911 at around 6:15 Sunday morning about a roommate armed with a shotgun. The suspect is reportedly drunk and later barricaded themselves.
Police sent a SWAT team to the home near 32nd Avenue and Routt Street. A shelter-in-place order was given to neighbors. It is still in effect.
Police activity —- LPD and SWAT at W 32nd Ave / Routt St for barricaded suspect in house. Please avoid area and shelter in place in neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/ud9dBZtRdZ
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) April 5, 2020
Police tell CBS4 no shots have been fired as of 10 a.m., and there are three other people inside the home. No one is hurt.
It’s not clear, however, if the suspect is threatening those inside.
Police ask you avoid the area.