



Eleventh Avenue in downtown Denver had very few cars Saturday. Not only because more people are staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also because the street is closed to give people a chance to enjoy the fresh air while practicing social distancing.

“At least it helps your mood a little bit if you can get outside and see other people. Even if you have to keep your social distancing,” said Cathy Masters.

Saturday morning was a great time for her to get out of the house and go for a walk at Sloan’s Lake Park.

“It’s a beautiful park and the weather is so good you feel like you just have to get out,” she said.

She comes to Sloan’s pretty regularly, but since the stay at home order, she’s had a lot more company on the path.

“Very much so because our gyms are closed so were like everybody else, trying to find a way to get out and also not go stir crazy in your house.”

That could make social distancing harder. That’s why Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is closing select streets to thru-traffic on a temporary basis to create more space for Denver residents to walk, bike and run. Masters likes the plan.

“If the streets are closed that gives you more options on places to walk so I think it’s a good idea,” she said. “Whatever we can do to facilitate that so people can be outdoors and enjoying this beautiful weather.”

Right now there are several street closures and the city is reviewing more locations.

People who live on and around streets that are closed can still use the road as well as delivery drivers and you can still park on those closed roads. You cannot use the extra space to have a group gathering or a picnic. That goes against the reason for the closure.