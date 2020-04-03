DENVER (CBS4) — It should be one of the busiest days of the year at Coors Field in Denver. Instead, the baseball season is delayed without any date set for opening day. To help bring us all together, the Colorado Rockies hosted a “Stay At Home Opener” fundraiser for food banks throughout Colorado and Wyoming.
The Rockies put together a compilation of “some of the best home opener innings from franchise history” and ran them on their website Friday afternoon. During the “virtual game” the Rockies Foundation will be matching all donations up to $300,000, with 100% of proceeds going to Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, Community Food Share, Food Bank for Larimer County, Food Bank of the Rockies and Weld Food Bank.
IT'S #STAYATHOMEOPENER TAKE THE FIELD TIME!
Rockies baseball is (virtually) back in Colorado 🏡 pic.twitter.com/0u9VEoKKwN
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 3, 2020
At about 3:15 p.m., the Rockies tweeted that fans had already donated almost $140,000.
So far, so good. Keep it up, Rockies fans!
🏡 https://t.co/9SjlPPdtVx pic.twitter.com/HCtfjOVoXE
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 3, 2020
Click here to watch and donate.