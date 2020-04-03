Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The baby rhino is at the Denver Zoo is now more than a month old. The zoo shared new video of her on Friday morning — that shows her splashing in a sprinkler.
The little one is also getting ready to swim in the larger indoor pools. The goal now is to get her ready for the outdoor yards.
She’s been teething and now has her lower incisors and is starting to eat solid food.
The Denver Zoo is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can check in on the baby rhino any time — the zoo set up a livecam.
“…and don’t forget to vote for a name—Pemba, Joona, or Talli—while you’re there!” the zoo encourages.
Click here to watch and vote: denverzoo.org/zootoyou