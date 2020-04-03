DENVER (CBS4) — Starting Saturday, several streets in Denver will be closed to through traffic, to make space for residents to basis to create more space for Denver residents to walk, bike and run while complying with physical distancing requirements.
“The additional room, currently not being used for car traffic, will allow people to enjoy the outdoors and feel more comfortable getting out for a walk, bike ride or fresh air during this time,” officials stated. “By officially closing some areas to vehicle thru-traffic, the city hopes to provide a safer experience in alignment with its Vision Zero efforts to provide safer streets for all.”
Here’s a look at the closures:
- East 11th Avenue from Lincoln to Humboldt in Capitol Hill
- Byron Place from Zenobia to Stuart Street
- Stuart Street from 24th to 21st
- And East 16th, from Lincoln to City Park Esplanade, in West City Park
The city says it is reviewing more roads that may be added to this list.
Activities that will be allowed on these stretches of roadway closed to thru-traffic include:
- Low speed activities including walking, biking and running. People should maintain physical distancing and be mindful of each other regardless of mode of travel.
- Emergency vehicles and people who live on the street are allowed access.
- People carrying out essential business activities such as deliveries or take-out orders that start or end on the stretch are also allowed access to the roadway.
- On-street parking is allowed. However, Denver is still enforcing fire hydrant clearance zones, no stopping zones, loading zones, blocked driveways and alleys. More information on current parking regulations can be found on the city’s website.
Activities not allowed on these stretches closed to thru-traffic include, but are not limited to:
- Group gatherings
- Picnicking
- Set up of tables, chairs, play equipment, etc.
People with concerns or questions about the use of these roadways can contact 311.