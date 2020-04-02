CBS To Air Final Rounds Of 2004 & 2019 The Masters TournamentsWith this year's tournament postponed, CBS is looking to fill the void for golf fans by rewinding the clock to a pair of classic finishes.

'Preparing For No Season At All': MLB Insider Admits Grim Outlook For 2020 SeasonWith the continued spread of the coronavirus and extended stay at home guidelines in effect, the MLB season appears to be slipping away.

'Top 50 Singles Is My Next Marker I Want To Hit': Taylor Townsend On World Team Tennis All Star Event On CBSTownsend reflects on her tennis career so far and shares what it was like to be in the WTT All Star event that will be on CBS this Saturday.

'Didn't Get Numbers We Were Expecting For Multi-Year Deal': Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Shelby Harris Discusses NFL Free AgencyDenver Broncos defensive lineman joined CBS4's Michael Spencer for a conversation about free agency, the upcoming season and life at home.

'Things Are Going To Hurt More' Without Fans For NXT Superstar Keith LeeKeith Lee will be defending his NXT North American championship without a live audience, which is strange for pro wrestling, which feeds off of its fans' energy.

Broncos Preparing To Adjust NFL Draft Plans Due To CoronavirusWith the NFL Draft a little over three weeks away, the Denver Broncos are finalizing their draft board and adjusting to the way they go through the draft process.