By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD announced on Thursday they will get more than $232 million from the federal government. The money comes as part of the CARES Act, the record stimulus bill passed by Congress last week.

RTD will receive $232,253,946 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. President Donald Trump signed that bill into law on March 27.

(credit: CBS)

The funds can be used to cover salaries, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and other expenditures from Jan. 1, 2020 onward, with a request from the government that it be used as soon as possible. The money is qualified as a reimbursement, meaning RTD will spend money on necessities and the aid money will be refunded to them.

“We owe a big thank you to our Congressional delegation, our FTA partners, our peers from APTA who lobbied hard for these funds, and our federal boots-on-the-ground in Washington – our partners from Squire Patton Boggs. We appreciate everyone’s hard work. These funds will help us in a big way as we navigate the COVID-19 crisis,” Paul Ballard, RTD’s interim General Manager and CEO, said in a news release.

Ben Warwick

