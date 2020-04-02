CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Eric Christensen


(CBS4) — Colorado Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy is feeling charitable during these tough times. Thursday, Murphy and his wife donated $100,000 dollars to a couple organizations that assist minor league baseball players and their families.

(credit: CBS)

“In these uncertain times, it’s humbling for us to be able to help other who are struggling,” said Murphy.

Daniel Murphy (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

According to More Than Baseball, one of the organizations the Murphys contributed to, the $100,000 will ensure that every minor leaguer supporting a child or family member will now receive assistance.

Murphy joins Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainright and the Rangers Shin-Soo Choo as players who have recently provided financial assistance to minor league players.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Eric Christensen

Comments

Leave a Reply