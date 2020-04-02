Comments
(CBS4) — Colorado Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy is feeling charitable during these tough times. Thursday, Murphy and his wife donated $100,000 dollars to a couple organizations that assist minor league baseball players and their families.
“In these uncertain times, it’s humbling for us to be able to help other who are struggling,” said Murphy.
According to More Than Baseball, one of the organizations the Murphys contributed to, the $100,000 will ensure that every minor leaguer supporting a child or family member will now receive assistance.
Murphy joins Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainright and the Rangers Shin-Soo Choo as players who have recently provided financial assistance to minor league players.
