(CBS4) — Kevin Chavez was arrested on 22 felony charges on Wednesday — and investigators say it was his ex-wife who turned him in. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says Chavez, 29, is responsible for stealing and modifying hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen vehicles.

Chavez’s ex-wife contacted the Criminal Impact Unit in January. She told investigators she and Chavez recently went to divorce court, but because Chavez had no verifiable income she wasn’t awarded alimony to help care for their children.

The ex-wife confided to investigators she knew Chavez made six figures illegally.

WCSO’s “Strike Team” investigators pounced that same day and recovered $200,000 worth of vehicles that had been reported stolen from Wyoming, South Dakota, and New Mexico in addition to here in Colorado.

Even more — two pickup trucks and three ATVs worth another $100,000 — was discovered just last week, investigators told CBS4.

Chavez turned himself in on Wednesday and admitted partial responsibility for the operation. Authorities are still looking for other contributors to the scheme.

A reward has been offered for information that leads to more arrests in the case.

Meantime, Chavez faces 11 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, seven counts of chop shop activity, four counts of theft and one count of vehicular eluding – the latter for fleeing at high speed from deputies while in a stolen vehicle in February.

In criminal court Thursday afternoon, Chavez’s bond was set at $7,500.

