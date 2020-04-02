Our quick moving system dramatically dropped our temperatures in Colorado on Thursday. We went from 69 degrees on Wednesday to a high of 37 degrees. That “high” actually came right after midnight, a few hours later we dropped to 22 degrees right around 11:00 am. Quite the temperature drop in just 24 hours.
Snow could linger in Colorado overnight and into the early morning hours on Friday. We won’t see much accumulation in most areas, an inch or so at the most. Parts of El Paso, Teller, and Fremont counties have a Winter Weather Advisory through 6:00 am for 3 to 6 inches of snow.
On Friday morning we could see some foggy conditions from the foothills to the plains. Watch out for significant visibility issues and icy roads.
We’ll also be very cold on Friday morning! Almost all of eastern Colorado, including Denver, will be in the teens to kick of the day. If you have to be out, dress warmly and watch for fog.
A warm up won’t take long to arrive. We will be back to the 60s with sunshine on Saturday.