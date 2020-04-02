Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Creative kids looking for an unusual outline during these times should check out the WaMOS Shoe Design Contest being hosted out of Aurora. WaMOS stands for Walk A Mile In Our Shoes and mentors youth through art on shoes.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Creative kids looking for an unusual outline during these times should check out the WaMOS Shoe Design Contest being hosted out of Aurora. WaMOS stands for Walk A Mile In Our Shoes and mentors youth through art on shoes.
Right now it’s in the midst of a contest to create a shoe that will bring awareness to an issue of the artist’s choice. Topics include online bullying, racism and vaping.
WaMOS provides a template of blank shoes, then the artists can use colored pencils, crayons and markers to spread their message.
The winner will get their design printed on an actual pair shoes they can wear.
You have to be between 10 and 18 years to enter and the deadline for submissions is April 17.
You can find all the details here chozen22art.com/wamos-foundation.html