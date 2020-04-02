DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has given firefighters and police officers killed or injured in the line of duty more protection.
He signed House Bill 20-1044 which gives the Colorado Fire and Police Association Pension Board more flexibility in adjusting contributions. That in turn makes it easier to help with financial needs those first responders and their families encounter.
It also means contributions to the fund will gradually increase for the next 10 years.
“This legislation will help ensure that the disability and retirement plans are stronger so that those who put their lives on the line for our community can retire with dignity after a career of service,” said Colorado Professional Fire Fighters President Mike Frainier in a news release.
“Now more than ever, Colorado Professional Fire Fighters are on the front lines when our communities need us most. Today, Governor Polis showed his unwavering commitment that Colorado will protect the men and women who protect all of us.”