GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Four Weld County Sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for COVID-19. One is patrol officer, the other three are detentions deputies. An inmate in the county jail has also tested positive for coronavirus.
That inmate is receiving medical attention.
All four deputies are at home but the sheriff acknowledges the illness creates a stress on several fronts but especially for the deputies’ families.
In a Facebook post, Sheriff Steve Reams wrote, “We know this is a tough time for everyone, but we will get through this together. The deputies are as committed as ever and will remain #weldstrong.”