(CBS4) — Kroger has announced a “hero bonus” for all of its frontline employees. The grocer will add $2 to associates’ standard pay rate — for hours worked March 29 through April 18. All front line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will get the “hero bonus.”
Kroger operates over 2,700 stores and several regional supermarket chains in 35 states — including King Soopers, City Market, Fred Meyer and Harris Teeter.
“It’s just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates… who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.
The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger’s one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago. The one-time bonus, which is $150 for part-time employees, and $300 for full-time workers, will be paid out on Friday.
Target and Amazon are also increasing worker pay by $2 an hour temporarily.