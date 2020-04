DENVER (CBS4) – A temporary fire ban has been implemented for all lands in Unincorporated Jefferson County. The Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect until further notice due to dry conditions being experienced across the county.

The following activities are currently prohibited…

building, maintaining, attending or using any fire or recreational campfire, except a recreational fire within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed park, campground, private residence, or picnic area.

smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible material.

open Burning including “bon fires” that require a permit from the fire authority having jurisdiction, will not be allowed during these restrictions.

the use of fireworks

shooting tracer rounds or explosive type targets.

Exemptions approved under these temporary fire restrictions:

• use of liquid or gas fueled appliances

• approved wood pellet grills

• charcoal barbeque grills not closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area

• portable outdoor fireplaces not closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area

• welding and cutting torch appliances, as described above in the definition section, may only be operated in an area no closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area

• recreational fires not closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area

• permitted fires by persons with a permit specifically authorizing the prohibited act such as professional fireworks displays

• fire department or district training fires

• burning of explosive wastes by manufacturer of explosives in areas zoned for industrial use, when the burning is supervised by the fire protection district

• open fires or open burning by any federal, state, or local officer in the performance of official fire suppression functions