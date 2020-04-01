DENVER (CBS4) – A temporary fire ban has been implemented for all lands in Unincorporated Jefferson County. The Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect until further notice due to dry conditions being experienced across the county.
The following activities are currently prohibited…
- building, maintaining, attending or using any fire or recreational campfire, except a recreational fire within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed park, campground, private residence, or picnic area.
- smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible material.
- open Burning including “bon fires” that require a permit from the fire authority having jurisdiction, will not be allowed during these restrictions.
- the use of fireworks
- shooting tracer rounds or explosive type targets.
Exemptions approved under these temporary fire restrictions:
• use of liquid or gas fueled appliances
• approved wood pellet grills
• charcoal barbeque grills not closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area
• portable outdoor fireplaces not closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area
• welding and cutting torch appliances, as described above in the definition section, may only be operated in an area no closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area
• recreational fires not closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area
• permitted fires by persons with a permit specifically authorizing the prohibited act such as professional fireworks displays
• fire department or district training fires
• burning of explosive wastes by manufacturer of explosives in areas zoned for industrial use, when the burning is supervised by the fire protection district
• open fires or open burning by any federal, state, or local officer in the performance of official fire suppression functions