



As more Coloradans are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mile High United Way’s 211 Help Center is seeing an increase in calls. The 211 Help Center connects residents in need, to vital community resources.

“We’re helping with COVID-19 information like guidelines that are constantly changing,” explained Stephanie Sanchez, the Senior Director of Statewide 211 with Mile High United Way. “At its core, its connecting people with agencies that may be able to help them with their rent, their utility payments, food.”

Through the Help Center, agents can help connect people to 7,500 local resources that are close to their homes. Sanchez said right now the biggest need from our community is financial assistance.

“The highest calls are for rent assistance, utility assistance and food,” Sanchez said. “Especially right now as it’s the beginning of the month.”

At the request of Gov. Jared Polices and as a result of resources granted by the State of Colorado, Mile High United Way was able to recently expand its capacity by hiring more employees to help with an increasing call load. Sanchez said they’re receiving three times the number of calls, a day.

“Right now we’re seeing about 1,100 calls a day,” Sanchez told CBS4. “We certainly have days where that is much higher.”

Callers, like Clinton Stephens, are noticing. He has called 211 more than 100 times, mostly to get access to mental health resources.

“They’re a great resource and benefit for Colorado,” he said. “Right now, they’re overwhelmed and with what they’re doing for you, they’re really doing their best with a bad situation.”

Clinton said the resources of 211 and other call peer support is essential, and he hopes it receives more funding to keep up with the growing need.

“It’s very important to have those resources at hand so the more people that can volunteer, the more people that can donate, and the more people who can allocate their time to these resources the better.”

Mile High United Way said they have included all resources on their website to help people have better access. Sanchez said she encourages people in need to check out their website 211colorado.org first, and if they can’t find an answer online, to then call an agent.

“It’s going to be the easiest and quickest way to find what you need right now,” she explained. “We know that online searching is a mechanism that folks can do anytime day or night.”

211 provides navigation services to resources such as:

Housing, including shelters and transitional services

Rent and utility assistance

Applying for SNAP benefits by phone

Childcare

Food/meals

Transportation

Clothing/personal/household needs

Mental health and substance use disorders

Employment

Education

Medical clinics

Dental clinic

Other government/economic services

211 is working with The Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP), a toll-free hotline for the latest public health information. You can call CO HELP by dialing 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.