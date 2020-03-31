Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live. The duo did the show remotely with Montez in Boulder and Spencer in the CBS4 studios.
(CBS4) – Steven Montez, like all NFL Draft hopefuls, has seen his training regiment and workouts impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I managed to find a gym at my apartment complex and I still try to get my work in,” said Montez of the adjustments he’s had to make.
Prior to the quarantine orders Montez did have a chance to attend the NFL Combine, and work out in front of NFL scouts at his pro day in Boulder.
“I think I interviewed really well with teams, and I think that my performance on the field (at the Combine) spoke for itself. I put up really good numbers in all the different speed and agility drills they had, and I think I threw the laces off the ball,” said Montez.
After his collegiate career ended, Montez began training with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer.
“It’s really just been footwork,” said Montez on the focus of his workouts.
“I think a lot of times last year my footwork in the pocket and outside the pocket was so inconsistent so it led to me being inaccurate, but when I first started working with Jordan the first thing he wanted to do was secure my feet and my base.”
The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday April 23 and last until Saturday the 25th.