(CBS4) – Ford Motor Company stepped in to help employees at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver and the Aurora Medical Center. The automaker donated 8,000 FDA-approved plastic face shields.
The shields helps medical professionals block their face and eyes from potential coronavirus (COVID-19) contamination.
“At Ford, we feel a deep obligation to step up and contribute in times of need and hope these supplies help bring support to medical workers on the front lines of our communities,” a Ford spokeswoman stated.
The automaker expects to make more than 100,000 next week.
