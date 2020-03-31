CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – Ford Motor Company stepped in to help employees at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver and the Aurora Medical Center. The automaker donated 8,000 FDA-approved plastic face shields.

(credit: The Medical Center of Aurora)

The shields helps medical professionals block their face and eyes from potential coronavirus (COVID-19) contamination.

“At Ford, we feel a deep obligation to step up and contribute in times of need and hope these supplies help bring support to medical workers on the front lines of our communities,” a Ford spokeswoman stated.

The automaker expects to make more than 100,000 next week.

