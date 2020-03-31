



The city of Denver will start street sweeping on April 1, but they’re asking for your help moving your car, if possible. Earlier this month, the city suspended handing out tickets for expired parking.

The move came after Denver, and subsequently the state, announced a stay at home order.

The city will not enforce street sweeping restrictions for the next 30 days.

If you park on the street and you are able to move your car in preparation for Denver's street sweeping program, which begins April 1, please do. We understand this may be a difficult task so we will not enforce parking restrictions related to street sweeping for 30 days.

Ordinarily, violators could risk a $50 ticket.

Here are the Denver parking changes effective March 17:

For Meters:

Meter enforcement is suspended until Thursday, March 19 at 8 a.m. to recalibrate meters

Starting Thursday, people can pay to park at meters for up to ten hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Parking is free at meters from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Time limits are lifted

For Non- Metered Parking (where time limits are posted):

No changes to enforcement

Denver will continue to enforce posted time limits in non- metered areas to support the turnover of parking spaces and adjacent business activity

72 Hour Parking Rule:

On blocks free of posted time limits, you can park in one spot for more than 72 hours

On blocks with residential parking program restrictions, residents/visitors with valid permits can

Park their vehicle in one spot for more than 72 hours

City-managed Surface Parking Lots and Parking Garages Accessible to the general public:

No changes

