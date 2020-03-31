DENVER (CBS4) — Many Coloradans are concerned about paying rent, after not earning paychecks for the last few weeks. But state officials say they don’t have to worry about being kicked out of their homes because of the coronavirus. There will not be any evictions of people who cannot pay rent.
Colorado put a temporary hold on eviction order enforcement. Evictions are being waived for now, unless residents are endangering other people, by doing something like running a meth lab.
Senior Attorney for the Colorado Center on Law and Policy Jack Regenbogen says the move is a good one. Regenbogen helped produce a 2017 report regarding eviction cases in Denver. He told CBS4’s Mekialaya White the economic consequences of the crisis are dire.
“Many renters are in a position where their employment is at risk, childcare has become urgently needed as schools have closed, access to public benefits has been strained by the crisis, and of course, health care is also a major concern. Many people are having to choose between keeping their jobs or watching their children during the day. As a result, housing security is at great risk. The risk and consequences of evictions are incredibly severe, and we need our government to intervene immediately to protect the health and safety of our most at risk community members.”
Regenbogen also says renters, particularly those with modest to low incomes, are uniquely vulnerable to the public health risks exacerbated by housing insecurity during the current coronavirus pandemic.