BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Tad Boyle has a big hole to fill if the Colorado Buffaloes hope make another run at the NCAA tournament next season. On Sunday, junior forward Tyler Bey announced that he will enter the NBA Draft.

“Ever since I picked up a basketball, it’s been my dream to play in the NBA,” said Bey on his instagram account. “That being said, after talking with my coaches and parents, I’ve decided that I will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft.”

Bey averaged nearly 14 points per game and 9 rebounds this past season and he was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Fellow junior McKinley Wright is testing the NBA draft waters as well. Unlike Bey, Wright is not declaring for the draft rather he intends to go thru the draft process while keeping his eligibility. This means Wright won’t sign with an agent and can return to Boulder if he doesn’t like the feedback he receives.

Wright was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection this past season. He led CU in scoring with over 14 points per game and handed out over 5 assists. Wright will have 10 days prior to the NBA Draft to make his decision.

If Wright joins Bey and enters the draft, that would create four open roster spots head coach Tad Boyle would have to fill. Earlier this month, sophomore guard Daylen Kountz and redshirt freshman center Jakub Dombek announced their intention to transfer.

Boyle already has two Colorado prep stars signed for next season — Gatorado High School Player of the Year Dominique Clifford from Colorado Springs and Columbine’s Luke O’Brien, who averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds per game this past season.

One player who could fill one of those four open sports from Phoenix, Arizona’s Jabari Walker. Walker is a 6-8 power forward and is the son of former 10-year NBA veteran Samaki Walker. Recently he listed Colorado in his final 3 along with St. Mary’s and Cal.