



– If you’ve suddenly found yourself at home and facing the challenge of how to teach your kids science, specifically about weather and climate, here’s a link to a great at home resource from the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder.

The website is called Kids’ Crossing and it has links to a variety of topics that range from stuff you see in the sky, including clouds, the sun and all of the really great colors, to invaluable information about dangerous weather, such as large hail and tornadoes.

There are even links to some activities you can do at home with a minimal amount of supplies, such as building a tornado in a jar and learning about the water cycle. A section called ‘Living in the Greenhouse’ has great information about the topics of climate and climate change.