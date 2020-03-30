COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An employee at a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado Springs has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee works at the store at 6930 North Academy Boulevard, at the intersection with East Woodmen Road.
The last shift the employee had at the store was on Saturday, according to El Paso County Public Health. The department says the person “worked several days while experiencing symptoms” before getting a positive test. They said they learned of the situation late in the day on Sunday.
Anyone who shopped at the store on the following dates is now asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.
– March 19
– March 21-25
– March 28
“Based on our assessment of the situation … we felt it was important to make people aware,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director. “While there is no need to panic, we encourage people to monitor for symptoms should they begin to feel ill.”
The county health department “began working with the store immediately to discuss sanitation and cleaning procedures,” they wrote in a news release. The store remains open.
King Soopers has been diligently following all disinfecting guidelines from local, state and federal public health agencies, and has been regularly disinfecting and cleaning.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado