ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are pleading for information in the case of a juvenile male found unconscious and bleeding Sunday afternoon.
“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to call” with any information about the incident, stated an ACSO press release.
First responders were called to 88th Avenue and Devonshire Boulevard at 1:30 p.m. The juvenile male was taken by Adams County Fire medics to North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton.
He was said to have severe head injuries.
The investigation is in its early stages, but already points to an assault at the hands of numerous people. It is not known if the victim was assault by other juveniles or by adults.
Information can be phoned in to the ACSO detectives at (303) 288-1535 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.