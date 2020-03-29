Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – “The Sheriff” himself, Peyton Manning, thanked medical professionals at UCHealth for their tireless work fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19). Manning sent a video to the hospital expressing his gratitude.
“I can’t even imagine how we would make it through this without you,” he said. “Please know that all of you are in my prayers, in my gratitude and that of an entire community.”
Last week, the former Broncos quarterback crashed a Zoom call with University of Tennessee students.
Nick Ferguson, former Broncos safety and a host of 104.3 The Fan, also shared a thank you video with UCHealth staff.
“Together we can get through this. Mile High Salute to you guys,” he said.
