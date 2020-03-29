Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Teachers at Castle View, Legend, Mountain Vista and Rock Canyon High Schools came together to make personal protective equipment for Sky Ridge Medical Center. The teachers are part of the Career and Technical Education program.
The teachers use 3D printers to print face shields
“If that means I check on shut-in neighbors to see if they need help, or 3D print face shields for doctors on the front lines, we all can find that thing to do to help out. I am honored to help in any way I can and will continue to do so until we get through this,” said Mountain Vista High School Engineering Teacher Kent Allison.