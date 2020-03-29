Comments
DENVER (CBS4)- The YMCA of Metro Denver announced free full day childcare for first responders, medical professionals and essential employees. The childcare is available even if you are not a member of the YMCA.
Officials say the children will sanitize their hands when they arrive and throughout the day. Nurses will be on call if staff feel a child has symptoms of coronavirus.
Staff will provide arts and crafts, physical activity and e-learning Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The following four YMCA of Metro Denver locations are providing free childcare:
- Schlessman Family YMCA – 3901 E. Yale Ave., Denver
- Susan M. Duncan Family YMCA – 6350 Eldridge St., Arvada
- Southlands Teen Center – 6295 S. Main St., #104, Aurora
- Southwest Family YMCA – 5181 W. Kenyon Blvd., Denver
- Glendale Sports Center – 4500 E. Kentucky Ave., Glendale
Parents must register online.
