DENVER (CBS4)- The YMCA of Metro Denver announced free full day childcare for first responders, medical professionals and essential employees. The childcare is available even if you are not a member of the YMCA.

Officials say the children will sanitize their hands when they arrive and throughout the day. Nurses will be on call if staff feel a child has symptoms of coronavirus.

Staff will provide arts and crafts, physical activity and e-learning Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The following four YMCA of Metro Denver locations are providing free childcare:

  • Schlessman Family YMCA – 3901 E. Yale Ave., Denver
  • Susan M. Duncan Family YMCA – 6350 Eldridge St., Arvada
  • Southlands Teen Center – 6295 S. Main St., #104, Aurora
  • Southwest Family YMCA –  5181 W. Kenyon Blvd., Denver
  • Glendale Sports Center – 4500 E. Kentucky Ave., Glendale

Parents must register online.

