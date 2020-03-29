ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Teachers and staff within Adams 12 Five Star Schools are making sure their students know they are missed during the coronavirus pandemic. Staff at Rocky Mountain Elementary made a video for them about a week ago.
It was sent out to encourage and remind the students they still have teachers, only from afar for now.
Stellar Elementary staff held a neighborhood parade last week to wave students and let them know they are missed.
Stellar Elementary staff were out this week for a neighborhood parade to greet their students and let them know they are missed and “we are in this together!” So many smiles and cheers! Way to go, Stellar Stars! #FiveStarProud #DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/hRcGuhM1nk
— Five Star Schools (@Adams12) March 29, 2020
Messages on vehicles read “we are in this together!” and “I miss you!”