AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The ICE Detention Facility in Aurora reports two personnel tested positive for coronavirus. They are two of five total employees at such facilities to have COVID-19, officials say.
Details about when those employees contracted the virus were not released.
Additionally, there are 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases among ICE employees who are not assigned to detention facilities, and two detainees who also tested positive. Those detainees are being held in Hackensack, New Jersey and Newark, New Jersey.
“ICE has maintained a pandemic workforce protection plan since February 2014, which was last updated in May 2017. This plan provides specific guidance for biological threats such as COVID-19. ICE instituted applicable parts of the plan in January 2020 upon the discovery of the potential threat of COVID-19,” officials state online.
They add they follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in the fight against coronavirus.
