



A fleet of robotic vehicles is being engineered to automate the work being done at stock yards.They’re the product of a team of innovators based out of Golden, and the team is hiring.

“Our team based here in Golden, Colorado is building the system that will define the new normal in yards,” said Andrew Smith, Founder and CEO of Outrider. “Manual tasks where you have people near 80,000 lb. vehicles doing complex maneuvers. If we can remove people from those environments, we can dramatically enhance the safety of how people get their toilet paper over these coming months.”

Outrider is hiring more than 20 positions for top engineers and roboticists.

“We are very focused on the core engineering team which is doing the programming of the vehicles, the mechanical and electrical up-fitting of the vehicles as well as the teams that engage with our customers on building out how the sites are laid out as they move from manual yards to more autonomous operations,” he said.

And work is already underway to take the Outrider system from concept to a real-world automation solution for companies.

“Right now we are piloting vehicles in sections of multiple Fortune 500 company yards at this point, and as we get through this crisis and finish this product development work, those operations will scale to full yards and across thousands of distribution centers,” said Smith.

