DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment conducted a survey on nearly 45,000 Coloradans to ask how they feel about coronavirus (COVID-19). Coloradans were surveyed between March 22 and 24, before Gov. Jared Polis enacted a statewide stay at home order.
Officials say 72% of people considered themselves “very concerned” about COVID-19 in the state. Nearly every respondent are taking measures and precautions to keep themselves and the community safe with 97% washing their hands with soap and water more frequently.
Of the 44,931 surveyed, nearly 30% were between 30 and 49 years old and 87% were white. Hispanics and Black/African Americans made up nearly 8% of the respondents.
Thirty-four percent of respondents say they felts nervous or anxious about the pandemic for several days over the last two weeks. Additionally, nearly 35% felt they were not able to stop or control worrying for several days in the same time period.
“The survey was developed with feedback from epidemiologists and crisis managers working on the front lines to track the disease in our state’s Emergency Operations Center,” officials stated.