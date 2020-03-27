An area of low pressure will move through Colorado on Friday night, and it will bring heavy snow and a lot of wind to parts of our state.
For the most part, our mountains will pick up a few inches of snow. The exception will be the high elevations of Boulder and Larimer counties, along with Rabbit Ears Pass. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory for 6 to 10 inches of snow.
Parts of eastern Colorado from the northeast down to Douglas county are also under a Winter Weather Advisory for 3 to 6 inches of snow through Saturday morning.
Yuma, Kit Carson, Washington, and parts of Lincoln and Elbert counties are under a Blizzard Warning through noon on Saturday. Heavy snow is likely, between 4 to 10 inches. Add in 55 mph winds, and visibility will be near impossible.
Saturday we are still windy with some clearing, and should have more sunshine along with warmer temperatures by Sunday.