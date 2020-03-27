CBSN DenverWatch Now
Telluride, COLO. (CBS4) – Blood tests are now underway in San Miguel County as a couple is paying to test everyone who wants a test for coronavirus.

The Colorado Sun reports that Mei Mei Hu and her husband Lou Reese are providing the tests created by their own company, United Neuroscience.

(credit: CBS)

The tests started last week with about 650 first responders and their families. All of those tests were negative. Two weeks after the initial test, those people will get a second test. The results are available in 24 hours.

One couple leaving in Telluride says they are ready to be part of the testing.

“My husband and I are actually quite excited to be part of a test of this nature,” said Erin Kreunen.

“It’s an unique opportunity to for the medical field to test an entire community and get a feel for what is happening with them health-wise in one place.

“In a weird way, it would be possibly a good thing to find out there’ve been a lot more people who have been infected and have actually come through fine.”

About 8,000 people live in San Miguel County.

