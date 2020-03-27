Telluride, COLO. (CBS4) – Blood tests are now underway in San Miguel County as a couple is paying to test everyone who wants a test for coronavirus.
The Colorado Sun reports that Mei Mei Hu and her husband Lou Reese are providing the tests created by their own company, United Neuroscience.
The tests started last week with about 650 first responders and their families. All of those tests were negative. Two weeks after the initial test, those people will get a second test. The results are available in 24 hours.
One couple leaving in Telluride says they are ready to be part of the testing.
“My husband and I are actually quite excited to be part of a test of this nature,” said Erin Kreunen.
“It’s an unique opportunity to for the medical field to test an entire community and get a feel for what is happening with them health-wise in one place.
“In a weird way, it would be possibly a good thing to find out there’ve been a lot more people who have been infected and have actually come through fine.”
About 8,000 people live in San Miguel County.