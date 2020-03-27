AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Like most people during the coronavirus outbreak, Aurora police officers say they’re adapting and overcoming challenges every day. The big concern amid the outbreak is safety.
As of Friday, 21 officers are in self-quarantine and they don’t want that number to grow. Changes are being made from the time someone calls 911.
“They’ll ask if they’ve been to countries that have been infected or if they’re displaying any symptoms of the coronavirus. That info is then passed on to the officers so they can then respond in a prepared way,” said Crystal McCoy, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Officers are also refraining from going into homes and businesses unless they need to. Officers also have personal protective equipment available to them.
“We’re making sure that officers are wearing gloves, they do have PPE gear that is available when needed,” McCoy told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
To limit exposure, people are being encouraged to utilize the department’s online reporting system when appropriate.
“Online reporting is normally best for situations where there is just really no suspect info, there is no evidence left behind. There’s nothing an officer can really physically do there that they can’t provide online and we can follow up on our end at a later time,” said McCoy.
If it’s an emergency or you’re in doubt, always call 911. Aurora Police say the current officers in self-quarantine are not affecting the department’s service to the city.