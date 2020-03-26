



Following the Broncos' $500,000 donation to the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund, GM John Elway is personally donating $50,000 to help support our community during this time of need. Here's how you can help » https://t.co/gSMvzbyGLV pic.twitter.com/ZlBxBgKnD2 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 26, 2020

— The Denver Broncos and John Elway are helping support Coloradans during the coronavirus pandemic. First, the team donated $500,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund. Then, Elway, who is the President of Football Operations/General Manager, made a personal contribution of $50,000 to the fund.

In addition to monetary contributions, team officials said the Broncos have donated 100,000 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies.

Several Broncos players have also made donations to help the cause. Team officials said kicker Brandon McManus donated 20,000 meals to Food Bank of the Rockies, and safety Justin Simmons made a $10,000 donation to the Denver Public Schools Foundation’s Food Security Fund.

“On behalf of the State of Colorado, it is my pleasure to thank the Denver Broncos and John Elway for their generous donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “Year after year, Coloradans have supported our Denver Broncos, and today I am beyond proud to thank the Denver Broncos for their support of Coloradans in our time of need. The Broncos’ support of the COVID-19 Relief Fund will help ensure that communities in every corner of our state receive the relief they deserve and the resources they need to navigate this crisis.”

The Broncos also helped host a Personal Protective Equipment Drive at Empower Field at Mile High on Mar. 22.

“All those hospital workers and the doctors and the nurses and everybody that’s going through this, that’s really the front line of this battle — and really, war,” Elway said in an interview with DenverBroncos.com on Wednesday. “I’d just like to thank them for all that they’re doing. My son-in-law is one of those. He’s a doctor in Sacramento. He’s one of those that’s on the front line. They truly are the warriors. Just [want to] say thank you and [share our] continued support and we really appreciate it.”

RELATED: Coronavirus In Colorado: How To Make A Face Shield At Home

For complete details of how the Broncos organization as well as players and staff are supporting the community through COVID-19, please visit https://www.denverbroncos.com/covid19/.

To make a contribution to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund or to help in a variety of other ways, click here.