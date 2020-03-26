The warm weather we’ve had all week will come to an end on Friday as a cold front works its way through on Thursday night. This brings us a drop in temperatures to the mid 40s, along with rain and snow to many areas.
For Denver, we’ll see a chance for rain in the afternoon that will most likely change over to wet, slushy snow on Friday night and into early Saturday morning. We could see an inch or two of snow, but it won’t be much.
Most mountain areas aren’t expecting much either, around 2 to 4 inches of snow through Saturday morning. The exception will be the northern mountain areas of Larimer county and Rabbit Ears Pass, where 6 to 10 inches of snow are likely. A Winter Weather Advisory starts for those areas at noon on Friday, and will last through 3:00 am on Saturday.
We’ll be warmer and sunny through the weekend, with highs back to the mid 50s and sunshine. A few rain showers are possible late on Sunday.