(CBS4) – After Gov. Jared Polis announced a stay-at-home order Wednesday, many people have questions about what the order means for them. The public health order lasts until April 11 and aims to slow the spread of coronavirus by minimizing contact between people.
The stay-at-home order is mandatory and includes the entire state. It requires people to remain in their homes unless they are going to and from work in a critical industry or doing an essential task like going to the grocery store or walking a pet.
RELATED: Colorado Stay-At-Home Order Explained: What Will And Won’t Be Open
Activities allowed under the order include:
- Obtaining food, medicine or other household supplies
- Going to and from work if you are a critical employee
- Seeking medical care
- Caring for family, household members and animals
- Caring for a vulnerable person in another location
- Outdoor recreation while maintaining social distancing of six feet or more from other people
The statewide order allows people to travel to outdoor areas for hiking and exercise. However, residents should check with their local health department to see if there are additional restrictions. For instance, Denver’s health order prohibits residents from traveling to neighboring communities or the mountains for recreation.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Currently, non-campground outdoor areas of state parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open to recreation. Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors, while also maintaining social distancing.
“CPW, in consultation with the Governor’s office, CDPHE and the CDC encourages people to take the local and state stay-at-home orders seriously, and limit travel wherever possible, even for approved recreation activities,” said Jason Clay, spokesperson for CPW’s Northeast Region. “They should also check with their local municipal land managers, National Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, or US Fish and Wildlife Service office for specific closures and allowed recreation activities.”
To read the latest version of the public health order, click here. To see frequently asked questions, click here.