Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19. The club issued a statement on Thursday, in part, “The player has been at home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, has recovered and is back to normal.”
The team has not released the name of the player.
DENVER (CBS4)– A player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19. The club issued a statement on Thursday, in part, “The player has been at home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, has recovered and is back to normal.”
The Avalanche have notified anyone who has had known close contact with the player.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
In the statement, the club also said, “The health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our highest priority. The Avalanche organization will continue to work in conjunction with our medical staff and public health officials to do everything we can to help the Avalanche community remain safe and healthy during this time.”
The team has not released the name of the player.