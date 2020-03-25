BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder’s Kara Goucher received a rare package on Friday. A well-deserved but long overdue silver medal.

“Some people have said it’s taken way too long and I agree,” said Goucher. “But I really do appreciate that it finally came and I rightfully have the medal I earned.”

The story begins back in 2007 when Goucher shocked the track and field world. The former University of Colorado runner finished 3rd at the World Championships in the 10,000 meters.

“When I won the bronze medal it was crazy,“ said the 2-time Olympian. “I was so happy, it totally changed my life and was such a great memory for me.”

Eight years later, Goucher’s life changed again. The runner who finished 2nd back in 2007 was stripped of her silver medal after a delayed drug test revealed she has used steroids. So Kara was awarded the silver.

“I was completely shocked,” said Goucher. “I was excited and confused as well. I was like, wow I could have stood 2nd on the podium and believed in myself a little bit more instead of thinking how lucky I was maybe I would have believed that I really could have been a World Champion.”

In 2015, the International Olympic Committee held a ceremony recognizing Goucher and the new 3rd place finisher but without their medals. It took another 5 years, until last Friday, for Goucher’s silver medal to arrive in Boulder.

“Now that I can actually touch it and hold the medal I can finally put any feelings of angst behind me,” said the 7-time All American at CU. “I definitely feel it’s better late than never. It’s never too late to right a wrong and I’m really happy that I got it.”

Thirteen years after the fact, that silver medal was worth the wait.